$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to report sales of $22.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $95.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.46 million, with estimates ranging from $117.73 million to $157.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 143.62% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,986. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.