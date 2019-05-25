610 Shares in AMERCO (UHAL) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AMERCO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AMERCO by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $389.34 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/610-shares-in-amerco-uhal-acquired-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.