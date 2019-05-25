9,257 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 404.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.25%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $2,404,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,127 shares of company stock worth $11,173,791 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

