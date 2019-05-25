Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (ACCA) CEO Richard K. Pertile Acquires 6,452,725 Shares

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) CEO Richard K. Pertile bought 6,452,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $258,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:ACCA remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,892. Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

