Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,818 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $58,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.95 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/acadian-asset-management-llc-grows-position-in-hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-he.html.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.