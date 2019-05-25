Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

XLRN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 218,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,631. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $332,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.