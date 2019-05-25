Accuvest Global Advisors Has $375,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $251.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

