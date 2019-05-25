ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €48.96 ($56.93) on Wednesday. ADO Properties has a 12-month low of €44.28 ($51.49) and a 12-month high of €55.75 ($64.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

