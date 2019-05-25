Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Trading Up 0.4% on Strong Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 9,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 271,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $272.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous special dividend of $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GCA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 129,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

