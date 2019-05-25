Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 823,765 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,157 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,245,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,826,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of AMD opened at $26.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,311,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,009,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,664 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,149. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

