AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AerCap by 4,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

AerCap stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

