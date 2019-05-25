Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) shares rose 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 181,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Affinor Growers (AFI) Stock Price Up 14.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/affinor-growers-afi-stock-price-up-14-3.html.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

