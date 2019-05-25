AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) Short Interest Down 0.5% in April

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,069 shares, a decline of 0.5% from the April 15th total of 928,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,190 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 147.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

