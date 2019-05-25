Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of -38.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 4,800 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,134. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 16,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.02, for a total transaction of C$944,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,089 shares in the company, valued at C$2,779,023.26. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $2,698,662.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

