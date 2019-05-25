Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

AIMT opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.20.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

