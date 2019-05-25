Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Receives $21.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

ALDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

