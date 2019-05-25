Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,133.47 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total value of $42,746.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

