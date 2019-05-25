Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,320 shares of company stock worth $20,405,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $313.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc-acquires-2254-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.