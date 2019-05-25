Ameren (AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.48

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 14710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $854,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

