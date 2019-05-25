American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$107.07 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-hot-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.