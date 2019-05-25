American Woodmark (AMWD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

