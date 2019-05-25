Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

