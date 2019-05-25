Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. 582,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,677. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.