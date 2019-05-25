Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on May 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. 582,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,677. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.