Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($1.61). The firm had revenue of C$322.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

