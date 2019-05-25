Analysts Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Inphi in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPHI. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Inphi from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Inphi stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $81,351.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,920 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at $48,565,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Inphi by 262.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 728,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 265.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after buying an additional 241,346 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

