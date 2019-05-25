Analysts Set OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) PT at $40.00

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

ONCS stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. purchased 491,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $1,541,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.