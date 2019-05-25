Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SC. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $32,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,053 shares of company stock worth $900,254. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.