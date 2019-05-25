Analyzing First NBC Bank (FNBCQ) and Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First NBC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 219.0%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 16.63% 10.70% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

First NBC Bank has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First NBC Bank and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First NBC Bank and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $91.81 million 3.83 $14.14 million $1.85 12.15

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First NBC Bank Company Profile

First NBC Bank Holding Co. engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. Its products and services include mortgage loans, commercial banking, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

