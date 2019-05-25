Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

