ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie Sells 7,592 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $112,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,602 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $115,018.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,698 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $141,797.16.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $131,590.88.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,640 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $127,740.80.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,626 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $118,736.82.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,619 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $118,170.69.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Allison Lowrie sold 7,618 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $118,307.54.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $121,275.56.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $123,872.14.

On Monday, March 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $121,733.78.

Shares of ANGI opened at $14.43 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

