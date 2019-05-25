Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Arch Coal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 31,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 28,870.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. 175,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.80. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $555.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

