Argus Increases Equity Residential (EQR) Price Target to $84.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Argus to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,081.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.