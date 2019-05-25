ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,414,000 after acquiring an additional 466,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,363 shares of company stock worth $1,960,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

