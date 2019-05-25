Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $678,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,259,188 shares of company stock worth $167,321,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $89.08. 245,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

