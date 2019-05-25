Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 360 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 607,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $203.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

