AZZ Inc (AZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.42. AZZ has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

