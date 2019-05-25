Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $945.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 242,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 302,994 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

