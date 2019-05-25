Bank of America Corp DE Has $332,000 Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NRIM stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

