Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 113,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $77.41 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $213,186.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,094,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 231,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wellington Shields downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

