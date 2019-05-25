Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,405 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Versum Materials by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Versum Materials by 2,706.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,813 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NYSE:VSM opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.06. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-2405-shares-of-versum-materials-inc-vsm.html.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.