BankUnited (BKU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $94,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 39,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $227.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

