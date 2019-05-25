Barclays Raises Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target to $205.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.77.

WLTW stock opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

