Barings LLC Sells 12,846 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

