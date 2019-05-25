Barings LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7,122.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,723 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $312,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.28 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,052.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,275. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $50.55 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/barings-llc-sells-7645-shares-of-bunge-ltd-bg.html.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.