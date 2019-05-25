Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Bausch’s performance in the first quarter was mixed, we are pretty encouraged by the increase in the company’s guidance. Growth in Xifaxan sales, the launch of Bryhali, the successful acquisition of Trulance and the approval of Duobrii should boost performance, going forward. Even though it is still early to comment on the rebuilding process, the company’s efforts to sell non-core assets and pay down huge levels of debt are commendable. Bausch repaid $100 million of debt in the first quarter of 2019 after repaying more than $1 billion in 2018. However, the dermatology market continues to be challenging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.99.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

