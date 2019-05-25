Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

