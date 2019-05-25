Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

BBBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 263,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 66,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

