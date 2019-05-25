BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,021 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 106,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-reduces-position-in-schwab-emerging-markets-equity-etf-sche.html.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.