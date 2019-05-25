Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,937,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

