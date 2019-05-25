BidaskClub Downgrades Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAR. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Mark J. Servodidio sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,408,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,189,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 88.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,676,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,058,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 561,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.